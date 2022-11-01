'Grady isn't going anywhere' | Grady Hospital, now Atlanta's lone Level 1 trauma center, reaffirms commitment to city

The hospital released a statement Monday night as Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center officially closed.

ATLANTA — Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center officially closed its doors for good on Monday night, leaving Grady Hospital as the city's lone remaining Level 1 trauma center.

Grady now wants the community know it's "not going anywhere."

The hospital released a statement looking to reassure the community about its ongoing commitment.

"Our medical team and staff will continue to show up every day, just like we always have," it said.

State and local leaders have previously announced efforts to expand Grady's capacity in anticipation of AMC's closing. The hospital will get $130 million from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to add 200 beds over the coming months.

Grady had also planned to have an additional 40 beds in place by Nov. 1.

"We have already seen an influx of patients in our emergency department and an increase in our trauma volumes. However, we have taken several steps to help absorb the increased volume," Grady said. "We have hired former Atlanta Medical Center trauma surgeons and primary care physicians to help meet the growing need at our trauma center and in our neighborhood health centers. Additional practitioners have been added to Grady’s Walk-In Center and our ER waiting room. We have added 41 new inpatient beds, and more are forthcoming."

The hospital added that it "remains committed to protecting the health and well-being of the community we are privileged to serve."

"We know people rely on us to provide the quality healthcare they deserve, and we intend to honor that," Grady said.

Full Grady Hospital statement on closing of AMC

Grady already has a nurse advice line to help patients figure out the appropriate level of care. Additionally, through 911, we are establishing a new triage system for low-level calls based on described patient symptoms to determine whether a telehealth or at-home visit from our Mobile Integrated Health team may be a better option than a trip to the emergency room. Grady is also adding on-demand video visits to our robust telehealth options to address patients’ needs quickly.