ATLANTA — A split pipe is causing serious headaches at Grady Memorial Hospital as patients are moved to other parts of the campus.

Grady Memorial Hospital spokesperson Denise SImpson said the pipe ruptured on Saturday afternoon flooding some patient care areas of the hospital. After quickly identifying the source of the leak, crews were sent to the site to address the issue.

"As a result of the split, several patient care rooms are now unusable," Simpson said. "Patients have been evacuated to other dedicated patient care locations in the hospital."

She said that they are limiting visitors at this point to allow for repair of the damaged pipe and make the flooded rooms usable again.

"Grady Hospital is on total diversion until this situation is remedied," Simpson said. "We are partnering with other hospitals in metro Atlanta and EMS to ensure patients in need of hospital care are transported to the appropriate facilities.

