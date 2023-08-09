APD responds to Grady to investigate shots fired; no active shooter police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers responded to Grady Memorial Hospital on Wednesday afternoon to investigate shots fired but said there is not an active shooter.
APD said officers were on scene near a parking garage at the hospital.
"We DO NOT have an active shooter, nor any persons shot or injured," APD said in an email.
There were no additional details immediately available about what had possibly happened.
