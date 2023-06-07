Grady Hospital trying to identify this man who was hit by car last month

According to a release from Grady, the man is still currently in care at the hospital and unable to communicate.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was struck by a car and hospitalized last month.

According to a release from Grady, the man is still currently in care at the hospital and unable to communicate.

He was struck by a car on I-20 West in Atlanta on June 10, the hospital said. He stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 194 pounds, with a tattoo on his upper left arm that says "Libra" and another tattoo on his upper right arm that is illegible.

"Anyone with information about the patient’s identity is asked to contact Grady Social Services Department at (404) 616-5331," Grady said.