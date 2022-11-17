Grady Hospital asking for public's help in identifying patient

The hospital says the man was hit by a car on Nov. 4 on Northside Drive.

ATLANTA — Grady Hospital is asking for the public's help identifying a patient they say was hit by a car on Nov. 4.

The hospital has issued a picture of the man, whom they described as 5-foot-10 weighing 197 pounds. The photo shows he also has a beard and longer hair.

The hospital did not say whether the man doesn't remember his identity or is just unable to communicate it. Grady said he had no tattoos or other identifying marks.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Grady Social Services Department at 404-616-5331.