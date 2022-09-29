Grady Memorial Hospital needs help identifying this crash victim in its care

The woman was admitted into the hospital Sept. 12.

ATLANTA — Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public's help in identifying a crash victim in its care.

Doctors said the woman was admitted into the hospital on Sept. 12 after being hit by a car at North Druid Hills Road and Kittredge Park Road in Atlanta. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the hospital said. The medical staff did not elaborate on her injuries or the circumstances of the crash.

The woman stands around 5-feet 3-inches and weighs around 146 pounds, according to hospital officials. A photo shared by the hospital shows she has black hair with patches of white.

Anyone with information about the patient’s identity is asked to contact Grady Social Services Department at (404) 616-533.