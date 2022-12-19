Grady Hospital needs help identifying man found unresponsive under Atlanta loading dock

The patient was admitted on Dec. 10.

ATLANTA — Grady Memorial Hospital medical personnel are asking for the public's help to identify a patient in their care.

The patient was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 10. Medical teams said he was found unresponsive under a loading dock in Atlanta and was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

The man weighs around 145 pounds and doesn't have any tattoos or obvious identifying marks. He is unable to communicate at this time, medical personnel said. He is pictured below.