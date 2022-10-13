Residents in shock after racial slur found written at Kennesaw State apartment complex

The N-word was found spray-painted in red letters inside a hallway of The Indy apartment complex.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Students living at a Kennesaw State apartment complex are in shock after they woke up to hate speech written and vandalized over the walls. They are demanding cameras be installed.

The graffiti of the racial slur was first found on Wednesday on the third floor of The Indy apartment complex, Cobb County Police said. The graffiti spelled out the N-word written out largely in red paint.

This wasn't the only incident of vandalism at the apartment complex, as authorities stated that residents found the exact same spot of the hallway wall vandalized as what police described as a phallic symbol in red paint Monday morning. Police stated they believe the same offender is responsible for both acts.

An employee working at The Indy told police that the apartment complex has received multiple complaints about the incident and that management "wants the incident documented." They also said that the apartment hallways feature very few security cameras on the third floor, but have reason to believe each of the two incidents occurred around 4 a.m. on either day.

One student living at the apartment complex described "many issues" that have surfaced with the management of the apartment complex since students moved in and that their refusal to install security cameras to prevent events like this from happening is most worrisome.

In a screenshot sent to 11Alive, the student asked the apartment complex on Instagram if cameras were going to be installed, to which management replied: