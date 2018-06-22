COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities arrested a grandmother earlier this week for allegedly leaving two children in a hot car at a shopping center.

Phyllis Townsend is accused of two counts of reckless conduct. The incident happened on June 20 in the parking lot of Costco at the Cumberland Mall around 4:16 p.m. Inside of the car was a 9-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.

The warrant states that a concerned citizen told the mall security that the kids were left in a vehicle. They spoke to the children and they said they were inside the car for about an hour.

When the grandmother came back, she said she had been gone for about 20 minutes. Authorities did find a half-filled cup of water in the vehicle.

Authorities said at the time of the incident is was about 90 degrees outside. With added humidity, it felt like 93. The warrant said the vehicle was parked in direct sunlight with no shade.

A judge set Townsend's bond at $1,000.

