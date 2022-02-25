Woman killed after Paulding County fire, fire officials say

The fire happened around 9:30 a.m. on Hale Haven Dr.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A 70-year-old woman was killed and her grandson was treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire Friday morning in Paulding County, according to county's fire department.

They said the 18-year-old grandson called 911 at 9:38 a.m. after a kitchen fire broke out at the Hale Haven Dr. home.

The woman's grandson attempted to go back to rescue her before fire crews got there but the conditions of the fire prevented him from doing so, officials added.

Fire officials said a deputy and firefighters arrived just minutes later.

Crews rescued her from an upstairs hallway. She was transported to Tanner Hospital after receiving CPR at the scene and was pronounced dead, according to fire officials. Her grandson was treated for smoke inhalation on scene.

State fire investigators are currently heading to the home to determine the cause of the fire.