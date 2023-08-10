Significant storm damage at Atlanta's oldest park prompts nonprofit to help with recovery

Nestled in Eastside Atlanta, intense thunderstorms Monday night caused significant damage in and around Grant Park.

ATLANTA — After a round of severe weather came through the metro on Monday, one nonprofit is asking the public to help restore Atlanta's oldest park.

"As long as I've been involved with the conservancy, almost 10 years, I think this is the worst damage I've seen from a storm in the park," said Michelle Blackmon, executive director at the Grant Park Conservancy.

Nestled in eastside Atlanta, intense thunderstorms Monday night caused significant damage in and around the historic park, according to GPC.

According to the conservancy, severe weather impacted 21 trees, destroyed the fence to one of the city's oldest fountains and caused damage to plumbing.

There was also considerable flooding near the pavilions and behind the Milledge Fountain.

While the City of Atlanta did assist the conservancy in cleaning up the largest trees that toppled over -- the others will have to wait due to the storm's citywide impact.

"I have to give a shout out to the city of Atlanta," Blackmon explained. "We depend on them to come in and take care of the large trees that came down, and they've been quick to clear the things that are imminently dangerous that are blocking streets."

To help fully restore the park, the nonprofit asks community members to consider donating to their storm recovery efforts. Donations will support immediate cleanup work and repairs to the historic Milledge Fountain and support GPC's initiative to launch a Canopy Care program directed toward mature and aging trees, like those that suffered most during the storms.

Blackmon said the conservancy hopes to raise $20,000 for immediate storm damage and an additional $60,000 to launch a Canopy Care program.

The Canopy Care program would help the organization preserve the park's oldest trees.

To donate to GPC, click here.