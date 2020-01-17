ATLANTA — A woman was grazed by a bullet after her vehicle was shot at while she was driving by alleged car burglars.

Atlanta Police were called to the 500 block of Park Avenue SE just before 3 p.m Wednesday.

A woman told officers she was driving in her car going north on Park Avenue when she saw four men trying to break into vehicles. She said she confronted them through her driver's side window. That's when one of them allegedly pulled out a gun.

The woman said shots were fired towards her car, with a bullet grazing her leg.

Police said the men ran towards Grant Park. Patrol officers, including the department's air unit canvassed the area for the suspects.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing and police haven't released any additional details on the suspects.

