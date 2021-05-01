x
Grant Park

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting near Maynard Jackson High School in Atlanta: police

This is a developing story
Credit: WXIA

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting where they believe at least three people were shot on Saturday night.

Officer Steve Avery confirmed officers were called to an area of Glenwood Avenue near a Waffle House that also appears to be a short distance from Maynard Jackson High School. While few details were available, he said that it appeared that one of the three known victims is dead.

Beyond that, details on a motive and the conditions of the other two victims were not known.  This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

