ATLANTA – Several roads are blocked near the Grant Park as crews investigate a ‘strong smell of ammonia.’

Around 11:15 a.m. Friday, Atlanta Police told 11Alive several firetrucks and a ‘Decon’ Unit are investigating a strong smell that could be coming from a cold storage on Boulevard Southeast near the area where the SE Beltline trail will be.

Police said they shut down a leaking valve inside the facility.

No injuries or evacuations were reported.

Drivers be aware, Boulevard Southeast in blocked by police two blocks from the intersection of Boulevard Southeast and Mead Street Southeast and Hamilton Avenue Southeast. Police anticipate the situation will be cleared shortly and all streets reopened.

