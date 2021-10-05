Suspect wanted in connection with Atlanta shooting death of teen girl captured

Police said Elizabeth Parham is charged with multiple charges that including being a party to the crime of felony murder.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of 15-year-old Diamond Johnson that happened on Glenwood Avenue just weeks earlier.

Authorities announced on Friday that they had arrested Elizabeth Parham on charges of felony murder, party to a crime; aggravated assault, party to a crime; and first-degree child cruelty - just two days after securing warrants for her arrest.

The shooting happed just before 10 p.m. on May 1 in the 700 block of Glenwood Avenue in a busy shopping area across the street from Maynard Holbrook Jackson High School in Atlanta's Grant Park neighborhood. The shooting ended in Johnson's death and the injury of two others.

Police reported previously that the shooting was the end result of fights between groups of teens in the area. The shooting led to a full-scale search for those involved and, specifically, those connected to Johnson's death.