GRAYSON, Ga. -- Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a house fire at about 4 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Bennett Road in Grayson. A caller to 911 indicated that the house was on fire.

When crews arrived they found the single-story home with flames throughout the building and coming from the roof of the structure. The arriving fire engine was slightly delayed by a live power line that had fallen across the roadway.

According to Gwinnett County Firefighter Justin Wilson, one man and three dogs were inside the home at the time the fire broke out. They were able to escape safely and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Wilson said the structure was considered a complete loss due to the extensive fire damage and a total collapse of the structure's roof.

According to Wilson, the occupant of the home said he had been smoking in a bedroom and left a cigarette unattended while he went to the kitchen. He said the man smelled smoke and discovered the fire in the bedroom. Wilson said a smoke detector was possibly in the hallway of the home but did not activate.

Three fire engines, one ladder truck, one squad, one medic unit, two battalion chiefs and one PIO were active for this particular incident, according to Gwinnett County Fire officials.

