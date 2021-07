The fire happened at Hawkers Asian Street Food at 661 Auburn Ave NE Sunday.

ATLANTA — A restaurant along Atlanta's BeltLine is shutdown following a grease fire Sunday.

In a post, the restaurant said the grease fire caused some unforeseen mechanical maintenance.

"We plan to reopen as soon as we can, with all the boas and roti that your heart desires. Thank you for understanding," the Hawkers team said in a post.