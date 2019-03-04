BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Rescuers are hoping for the best possible outcome after they found a great blue heron in a dire situation.

Thursday, March 28, Stephen Ramsden said he was birding with a friend at Murphey Candler Park in Brookhaven when they spotted a great blue heron with what they thought was a fish in its mouth.

Ramsden said he got out his camera with the telephoto lens. That's when they made a disturbing discovery - that “fish” turned out to be an artificial fishing lure, and it was embedded in the bird’s lower beak. On top of that, Ramsden said the line was wrapped all around the end of the beak, preventing it from eating or drinking.

"[I was in] despair at human’s garbage, because humans have thrown so much garbage around everywhere," Ramsden said. "These birds eat anything that reflects sunlight, as food."

While the situation appeared to be desperate for the bird, Ramsden said they were determined to help anyway they could.

"I knew if we could get the bird, that we could save the bird," he said.

Photos: Blue heron rescued after fishing wire gets stuck around its beak

But the process would be a tricky one. So, they waited.

"The blue heron is very difficult to rescue because it has a very powerful beak, which can pierce your chest or take out your eye," Ramsden said. "So, you have to wait until the bird is emaciated enough where you can safely catch it, and control the beak. But you can’t wait too long, because shortly after that the bird dies."

After a full seven days, Ramsden said they knew it was time to make their move.

"(It) would have been the last day for the bird, probably. It didn’t have long to live. So, it was waiting there, really, to die," he said.

Ramsden said they were able to get the bird under a blanket, tuck its wings and bring it to the AWARE Wildlife Center in Lithonia. Rescuers are treating him with subcutaneous fluids, to help get his strength back. Then, over the next few weeks, they hope the bird will start to eat on his own, and recuperate, and maybe be released back into the wild, if all goes well.

Lissie Stahlman

"This bird’s very inspiring to me because I told myself I was not going to sit back and do nothing, I was going to make sure that this bird got a chance," Ramsden said. "And that’s what we did."

They've dubbed the bird "Murph," short for Murphy. Scott Lange with AWARE said they're going to do everything they can for it.

"But far and away, the best lesson to take from this is to never leave fishing line discarded," Lange warned. "You know, when it breaks, if you’re fishing, try to gather it up and help save wild animals that way."

Meanwhile, Ramsden said the prognosis for Murph appears good - they hope they can get the heron back on its feet and release it back to Murphey Candler Park within three or four weeks.

"And that will be a great show," he said.