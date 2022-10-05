'This was a good day!': Great-grandmother gets back in the saddle for a 90th birthday ride

With her family by her side, Sally spent her 90th birthday at Blanche Farms, decades after she was last in the saddle.

BOLINGBROKE, Ga. — A great-grandmother back in the saddle again for her 90th birthday! Sally McMahan didn't think it was possible.

"My life was very busy," she said.

Between her husband breaking his leg, raising a family, and taking care of her diabetic daughter... riding horses was never in the cards.

"I dreamed about it anyway and I just happened to mention it to the family, and I'm awfully glad they did," said Sally.

At 90-years-old, her family made her dreams come true. And just like that, after 70 years, Sally is back in the saddle!

"So on this day, for two hours, it was all about her," said her son, Craig.

With her family by her side, she spent her birthday at Blanche Farms with little effort and a lot of fun.

"This was a good day," exclaimed Sally.

One she prepared for!

"I ride the exercise bicycle and I work hard," said Sally.

"She was amazing. She rode really, really well. The young ladies that were out here assisting all said, 'Yeah, she was doing really well!' It was really fun watching her," said Craig.

It's a day she'll never forget.

"I would like to think it's not my last ride," said Sally. "I think I'll just go another 90, so I can do it again!"