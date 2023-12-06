Stepbrother of 10-year-old now charged along with his parents in Griffin child abuse case

Police arrested Ethan Washburn, accusing him of punching and strangling the child on several occasions inside his parent’s home on Wesminister Circle.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A Tennessee man is now charged along with his mom and stepfather in an ongoing child abuse case that rocked the City of Griffin last month.

On May 12, Griffin Police said they received a call from a resident who was with a small child-- walking barefoot down the street on Wesminister Circle on the outskirts of the city. Police said the child told them he was going to the store to get some food because he was hungry, and when officers responded he asked to "please not make him go back."

The child was rushed to a local hospital where police said he was stabilized and transferred to a second hospital for further treatment.

This launched an investigation that would lead to the child’s parents, Krista and Tyler Schindley, being arrested hours later.

The parents' charges include attempted murder as well as first-degree cruelty to children for causing "cruel and excessive physical and mental pain" to the child when they "intentionally withheld food from the juvenile for an extended period of time." According to the warrants, this caused "dental injury and disfiguration" for which they also withheld medical attention.

The warrant adds the parents "locked the juvenile child inside his bedroom, leaving the child alone in the residence, for extended periods of time, and on multiple occasions, with no access to lights, food, clothing or adult interaction and/or assistance" as well as no "hot or warm running water, outside view, toilet paper, electronic communication, human interaction, adult supervision or access to exit."

During a news conference on May 16, Spalding County District Attorney Marie Broder said police were looking into the family’s history. Broder confirmed four other siblings lived in the home but didn’t appear to be injured. Broder confirmed the children were home-schooled.

The night of the parents' arrests, 11Alive crews saw Krista’s 20-year-old son Ethan Washburn loading several items from their home into his car which had Tennessee plates. He refused to answer any questions.

On June 6, records show Washburn was booked into the Spalding County Detention Center on two aggravated assault charges in connection to the same abuse case involving his 10-year-old stepbrother.

Washburn’s warrants allege he attacked his “autistic stepbrother” by punching him in the “body, head and face.” The warrants state the attack occurred “often.”

In a second warrant, it alleges, “the accused did chock his stepbrother, using both hands placing them around his neck.”

Washburn who is from Franklin, Tennessee is being held without bond along with his mom Krista and stepfather Tyler Schindley.