GRIFFIN, Ga. — Kay Brumbelow posted on her Facebook page on Friday night that she became concerned when she noticed about 20 cars in front of the Griffin Walmart store.

She said that what she saw when she went inside, simply brought tears to her eyes.

"The store was full of City of Griffin Police Department officers walking around with children Christmas shopping," she posted.

An officer paired with a child throughout the store.

"Everywhere you turned, you saw children and cops shopping together and having THE best time," she said.

Each of the children had been given a $150 gift card to spend on whatever they wanted. The children were just so excited to be there. And, apparently so were the officers.

"This is Christmas, y'all," Brumbelow said.

