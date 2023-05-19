Griffin Police arrest 3 in suspected armed robbery; child, $365K recovered from vehicle

Griffin Police Department officers were called to a Ross Dress for Less Monday.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Three people are facing charges after police said they robbed a department store and took off with $365,000 and a four-year-old in their getaway vehicle.

Griffin Police Department officers were called to a Ross Dress for Less department store at 1424 North Expressway Monday around 7:30 p.m. for an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they were told that the suspected robbers took off and a witness followed them, according to GPD.

Police looped in more officers and the Spalding County Sheriff's Office. The law enforcement agencies used a tip from another witness to find the vehicle on Springview Drive at Ridgeview Drive in Spalding County.