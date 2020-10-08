Peachtree Corners grill fire at apartment complex displaces 8

The fire was brought under control, but Gwinnett fire crews issued a warning to the public in hopes of preventing another similar fire.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — Firefighters are urging the public to use caution when using propane or charcoal grills after extinguishing a fire they believe was caused by one on Sunday.

Gwinnett Fire crews arrived at the fire in Peachtree Corners at around 6 p.m. to reports of a fire. They arrived at Corners at 1700 Apartments to find the 800 building on fire with smoke and flames already visible from the outside - particularly from the second-floor balcony of one apartment.

Crews immediately went on a defensive attack of the flames to knock them back as other crews went around the building to ensure everyone was out.

Still more began primary and secondary searches of the apartments caught up in the blaze. Fortunately, no one was found inside and the fire was contained to the second floor and attic on the right side of the 16-unit building.

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire at The Corners at 1700 Apartments, 1700 Hunters Ridge Lane NW in Peachtree Corners. The fire has been knocked down and no injuries reported. Approximately eight units affected. pic.twitter.com/gkWnwixuy2 — Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) August 9, 2020

However, four second-floor apartments did sustain heavy fire damage and four below them were damaged by water. Units on the opposite side of the building were protected from the fire and residents were allowed back in.

Firefighters spoke with residents of the fire where the flames first erupted. That's when they learned that a grill on the balcony was the suspected cause.

A total of eight people in seven units were displaced by the fire. Another unit was also damaged but was vacant.

Gwinnett Fire, in a news release provided late Sunday, asked the public to be particularly careful with grills and to keep them away from homes, deck railings, and out from under eaves or vegetation - essentially away from homes altogether. Furthermore, the fire department said grills should never be left unattended.