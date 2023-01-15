Tornado-devastated Griffin | Grocery, hot meal giveaway event

A group of youth volunteers will also help with storm clean up.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — After at least two tornadoes tore through the Griffin area, a group of young volunteers is teaming up with major businesses to help clean up the storm debris and provide hot meals to those who need them.

On Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the Community Teen Coalition will provide free groceries and free hot meals, according to a news release. Their efforts will be in collaboration with the Kroger Company, Target Corporation and This Is It BBQ.

More than 50 young volunteers will also help to restore the Griffin and Spalding County communities impacted by the recent tornado outbreak last week.

The National Weather Service said at least four separate tornadoes were tracked within the county. One twister was determined to be an EF-3 tornado by the damage left behind on Kendall Drive - west of Griffin.

People can attend the food giveaway at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church.

Event details:

Grocery, meal giveaway

Monday, Jan. 16

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.