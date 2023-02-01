Groundhog Day in Georgia | Will Gen. Beauregard Lee see his shadow?

The legend is simple. If he sees his shadow and retreats to his burrow, cold weather will persist into March. If he doesn’t see his shadow, spring will begin.

JACKSON, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from Gen. Beauregard Lee's weather predictions from 2022.

With the excitement behind Groundhog Day having many in the nation anticipating Punxsutawney Phil's prediction of a prolonged winter or an imminent spring, he won't be the only one trying to correctly predict the forecast.

The state of Georgia will welcome a roaring group of people early Thursday morning eager to see General Beauregard Lee -- the Peach State's own groundhog.

Georgia's groundhog lives at Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson, Georgia. Director Ike English previously said that Waffle House hash browns and Indian Springs water are what has kept the south's "Doctor of Southern Groundology" predicting the weather for 41 years.

In Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil will come out from his burrow at approximately 6:30 a.m. for the 137th time to an even bigger crowd. He saw his shadow a year ago, meaning six more weeks of winter.

However, Gen. Beauregard Lee did not -- signifying an early spring was upon us.

According to 11Alive's Stormtrackers, the weather in Jackson is expected to be cloudy with showers meaning there's a solid chance that he will not see his shadow.