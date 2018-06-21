The American Academy of Pediatrics is issuing new recommendations to parents in efforts to keep them safe while visiting their friends' homes over the summer.

According to the AAP, nearly 1.7 million children live in a home with a loaded, unlocked gun. And every day 78 children are injured or killed by guns in America.

But, the organization says, handgun deaths are completely preventable.

That's why they're encouraging parents to participate in the ASK, campaign on June 21.

During the campaign, the AAP is recommends asking the following questions:

If your child is going to a home where he or she hasn’t been before, ask if there is a gun in that home.

If the answer is yes, ask how the gun is stored.

It should be stored in a locked location and unloaded.

Ammunition should be locked up separately.

If you are not comfortable with the answers, invite the other child to play at your house instead.

