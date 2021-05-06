GSP: Boy jumps from Walton County school bus window, falls onto Highway 81

Officials said the boy had non-life threatening injuries from the jump and he was taken to a local children's hospital.

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol said a boy jumped out of a Walton County school bus window, fell onto highway 81, and hit a passing pickup truck Wednesday.

GSP said it happened on Highway 81 near Youth Monroe Road when the school bus was stopped in the northbound left-turn lane of GA Highway 81.

The boy jumped out of the back window of the bus, fell onto a northbound passing pickup truck, and landed in the northbound lane of Highway 81, according to GSP.