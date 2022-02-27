GSP: Chase ends in crash along Memorial Drive, driver arrested

Troopers found a large amount of illegal drugs inside of the car after the chase. East Point Police told GSP the car had been reported stolen.

ATLANTA — A driver has been arrested after leading troopers on a chase that ended in a crash along Memorial Drive Saturday evening, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Troopers attempted to stop a Nissan 370 for speeding on I-20 W shortly before 7 p.m. When the driver refused to stop, a chase ensued with troopers, GSP said.

According to GSP, the driver got off I-20 turning east onto Memorial Drive. Then, the driver attempted to turn onto Pearl Street where the car struck a raised curb. Everyone inside of the car attempted to run away.

Video from ATL scoop on Instagram shows a car crashing near a Chick'nCone along Memorial Drive.

The driver was taken into custody by troopers after a "brief altercation," GSP said. The driver of the Nissan was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital as a precaution before being taken to the Fulton County Jail.