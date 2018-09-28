PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a driver who they said left a man and his 17-year-old daughter injured at the scene of an accident.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Authorities said a driver in a blue 1999 to 2003 Dodge Durango was driving east on Philadelphia Road as the driver approached a stop sign at the intersection of Talking Rock Road. That's when authorities said the driver ran the stop sign, crashing into another driver.

GSP said the driver of the Durango kept going and left the father and his daughter "injured and disabled in the middle of the roadway without checking on them or rendering aid." The Durango is said to have serious damage to the front of the car.

If anyone has information on the accident, they are asked to call GSP at 706-692-4848.

