Driver strikes utility pole during trooper chase in Atlanta, GSP says

ATLANTA — A short pursuit Monday afternoon ended with a vehicle crashing into a utility pole and people running out of the vehicle, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Troopers were working what they confirmed to be "an active scene" in southeast Atlanta just before 2:30 p.m. on Labor Day. Georgia State Patrol was at Jonesboro Road SE and Thayer Avenue SE. At least two state patrol vehicles were present and part of Jonesboro Road was roped off.

Troopers tried to stop a car on Interstate 75/85 at Fair Drive. When a trooper activated his lights and sirens, the driver didn't stop, according to GSP. Instead, the driver turned onto Jonesboro Road, initiating a pursuit.

The driver struck a utility pole at Thayer Avenue. Troopers said three people inside the car ran off, but the driver was apprehended.

GSP did not say why troopers were pursuing the car or why the driver was taken into custody. Authorities did not say how the other people in the vehicle were involved.

