Students want more from GSU following dorm fire

More than 300 students were displaced.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Georgia State University students got the chance to quickly salvage their belongings after Monday's fire forced more than 300 out of their dorm.

Unless they have renter's insurance, what they lost won't be replaced without coming out of their own pockets.

Patten Hall is a freshman dorm. So, students like Deborah Osime are moving out not even two months into her freshman year. Osime said she had to drag what she could down six flights of stairs to her new dorm.

"They didn't really provide much help for us to get our stuff out the building," Osime said.

Luckily, she had a ride, but some students had to walk half a mile with arms full of their smoke-stenched stuff.

"The bus doesn't come to Patten," Osime said. "So, either you're going to have to walk to Lofts or walk all the way to the building that you're assigned."

It's the reality for 324 GSU students, according to the university. Devin lives on the fourth floor, where students said the fire started.

"The first-floor lobby and some part of the dining hall was pretty (soaked)," Devin said.

Students detailed that sprinklers ruined their laptops, carpets, and clothes.

"I want to know if people going to get reimbursed for the damaged items, if they are going to start requiring people to get renters insurance?" Devin asked.

An Bui said she lives on the fifth floor.

"The guy who started the fires, is he going to be let back into the dorm?" Bui asked.

Tuesday morning, crews were seen bringing what looked like fans into the closed building. GSU students said it wasn't enough.

"What the student should do came up," Devin said. "And then, all they specifically stated was that, essentially, they don't have any liability for the personal properties."

Devin expected more from GSU.

"I was kind of disappointed that the largest university system in Georgia doesn't have a proper emergency plan," Devin said.

According to a GSU spokesperson, for student's belongings to be covered, they needed to have renter's insurance or be covered under their parent's homeowner's policy, which is standard under the University System of Georgia Policy.

Neither Osime, Devin, nor Bui have it.

"It was highly recommended to buy insurance during orientation," Bui said.

There were rumors that popcorn or a hot plate started the fire, but a GSU representative said the cause is still under investigation. Students said they want more communication from the university.

"I want to know how long I'm going to even be staying in that other building because, at the end of the day, I'm paying for this building," Osime said.

Osime said her parents wanted more as well.

"They actually feel like Georgia State should even provide hotels for us instead of putting us in other people's dorms because some people are actually staying in other people's rooms that they don't even know," Osime said, "Why would you want to sleep in a stranger's room?"

GSU's spokesperson said no students were placed in hotels. They were relocated to Piedmont North or chose to go home.

Some students said they weren't reassigned until Tuesday morning.