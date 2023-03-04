Person shot, street racing and large crowds near GSU | Here's what we know

There were multiple instances over the weekend that attracted large crowds near the Georgia State University campus.

ATLANTA — There were several incidents over the weekend that caused disruptions around Downtown Atlanta -- and particularly near the Georgia State University campus.

There were some reports online that multiple people were shot, however, 11Alive has learned that only one shooting was related to the crowds near campus.

Overall, Atlanta Police said at least nine people were arrested for "laying drag" around the campus. Members of law enforcement responded in a joint effort that included APD, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia State University Police and Capitol Police between April 1 and April 3.

Here's what we know.

Police respond to massive crowds, cars doing doughnuts near GSU Saturday night

On Saturday night into early Sunday morning, videos surfaced that showed massive crowds gathering along Piedmont Avenue across the street from GSU's Piedmont Central Dining Hall. Cars were seen performing donuts in the intersection. Another car was seen in the middle of the mob with several people jumping on top of it.

Georgia State Patrol released a statement to 11Alive Sunday night saying Atlanta Police told them of street racing that was happening near Courtland Street and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE. When they arrived, troopers and officers found street racers blocking off the entire intersection of Memorial Drive and Capitol Avenue. They said they were able to take "several" suspects into custody.

Police respond to massive crowds near GSU Sunday night, 1 shot

Then on Sunday night around 10 p.m., there were large crowds gathered at the RaceTrac gas station at 120 Piedmont Ave. Atlanta Police officers told us two groups were shooting at each other when a victim was caught in the middle. Police later told 11Alive that the actual crime happened at 195 John Wesley Dobbs, less than a quarter mile from RaceTrac. The victim, not a student at GSU, according to campus officials, suffered non life-threatening injuries.

1 hurt in separate shooting near Edgewood

There was a third incident up the road off Edgewood Avenue, less than a mile from the RaceTrac. Police say that just after midnight Monday, officers were called to a restaurant at 349 Edgewood Ave. NE. Online records show this is the address for Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar. Two men got into a fight inside the restaurant which led to gunfire. One of those men was hurt and hospitalized, but was stable, according to police.

Police told 11Alive that this "appears to be separate" from the crowd gathering near GSU.

Prior incidents

Just last week, on March 29, police responded to a shooting outside the Reflection Student Apartment where there was reportedly a party taking place. As they attempted to clear the party, officers said they saw two people in two cars shoot at each other, sending the crowd running. No one was hurt, but bullets did hit the exterior of the building. This location is one block from the RaceTrac where police responded Sunday night.

On Dec. 4 last year, a student, identified as 24-year-old Joshua Igbinijes, was shot and killed at the RaceTrac. Police told 11Alive that this was a targeted incident.

A few hours later, on Dec. 5 last year, a man and a woman were hospitalized after being shot near a Waffle House in downtown Atlanta -- also very close to GSU's campus on Courtland Street.

Street racing in Atlanta

APD said they are continuing to make street racing a priority around the city. In a statement to 11Alive, they said:

"The Atlanta Police Department will continue to enforce GA state Laws and City of Atlanta Ordinances against any groups or individuals who engage in illegal street racing activity. Deterring street racing activity is a top priority for our department as the summer approaches and we will continue to work alongside multiple neighboring agencies to arrest street racing offenders, as well impound any vehicles involved in street racing activity."

How GSU is responding to crime in Atlanta

GSU President M. Brian Blank sent a letter to the community reiterating that crime is a top priority and that they are increasing efforts to curb these behaviors.

"We have doubled our efforts to stem these unfavorable activities. Moving forward, Georgia State University, working closely with the City of Atlanta, will further increase its police presence in the area, limit guest access in on-campus university housing and will work even more closely with off-campus property owners to stop these events," Blake said.

He said GSU police officers are committed to identify anyone involved in illegal activity and prosecute them.