12 students sickened after eating 'gummies' at area middle school

A Forsyth County Schools spokesperson said there was a lockdown for an hour at the school, as authorities investigated what caused the students to get sick.

A total of 12 students became sick Friday after a student brought gummies to Otwell Middle School in Cumming, officials said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office determined the gummies to have 5mg of melatonin in them.

Initially, nine students got sick and were taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Additionally, another two students were taken to the Northside Hospital. The student who brought the gummies to school also got sick, the school district said.

At this time, the school district has not determined whether charges or disciplinary action will be taken.