Gun discharge at Clayton County high school sparks investigation, officials say

JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County Public Schools is investigating after a gun was discharged at Jonesboro High School Monday.

According to a statement from the school district, a student was in possession of a gun and discharged it causing a disruption during the school day. No students or employees were injured during the incident, Clayton County Public Schools said in a statement.

"The leadership of Jonesboro High School and the district have followed established protocols in addressing this matter in order to ensure the safety of students and staff at the school," the school district wrote in its statement. "District and school administrators will follow the appropriate recourse for handling this matter in alignment with Clayton County Public Schools Student Handbook and Code of Conduct."

The investigation is still ongoing.