Gun recovered at South Fulton middle school, district says

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A gun was recovered at a middle school in South Fulton Wednesday, a spokesperson for Fulton County Schools said.

Renaissance Middle School, which is off Hall Road, was put under a hard lockdown as a "precautionary measure."

"There was no active threat, and the hard lockdown has since been lifted," the school district said.

Details are limited at this time but the school said a letter is being sent out to parents and guardians about the incident. 11Alive will update this story with more information from the letter once it's available.

