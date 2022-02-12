'It really breaks my heart' | Community members search for solutions to end gun violence

People are saying, "enough is enough,", especially after last weekend’s shooting near Atlantic Station, where two teenagers died.

That shooting sparked outrage but also change.

That shooting sparked outrage but also change.

11Alive spoke to three different people: two police officers - one who is a father of three - and also a 23-year-old born and raised in Clayton County. What they all had in common is that they believed in the importance of positive role models and the concept that “it takes a village to raise a child."

“As a president of a nonprofit it really breaks my heart to see it but it also drives something in me to say we have to do something," Fanning said.

His mind races 24/7 with different ideas to end gun violence. Fanning and his colleague, Marvice Smith, believe that the pandemic and inflation have driven some parents to work multiple shifts and longer hours; it’s pulling them from valuable time with their children.

"With how the economy is working right now, with having to go back to work, people losing their jobs and working different shifts at a new job, the time frame they’re spending at home is limited, so it induces other traits from other places during the time that the child is being cared for at another location," Fanning explained. "They’re picking, and they’re learning other behavior and traits."

Smith said spending time with children is an essential component that could affect kids’ behavior, especially at a young age.

“From birth until six years old, that’s your platform for how this child is more than likely going to steer and grow into who you want them to grow into," Smith said.

Through their nonprofit, Bade to Family Outreach, they’re helping children get involved in positive community events and helping parents recognize some warning signs with their kids:

“Children who don’t have conversations with their parents anymore, children who escape family activities, children who stay in their rooms with the door closed all day," Smith explained.

So what should you do if you start seeing those signs?

“Listen. And before making a reaction, analyze what they’re telling you. See if it’s a cry for help or a cry out of stubborness," Fanning added.

They believe it takes a village to raise a child. Clayton County resident Levi Ohanenye wants to be part of that village.

“I could start mentoring young men, and helping them to get on the right path. Sometimes you have to hear from someone who you can sort of relate to when I'm not that much older than them," he said.

The 23-year-old works full time, has his own business and is in school, but that’s not stopping him from reaching out to parents and kids where he lives to become a role model for them.

“Some of [those role models] I wouldn't have even probably made it into college without to be honest. Because it can get confusing," Ohanenye said.

Ohanenye encourages others who want help to reach out to him at: lao765471@gmail.com.