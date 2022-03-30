Gunfire reported at Booker T. Washington High School, police say

There were few details immediately available.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police confirmed Wednesday a report of gunfire on the Booker T. Washington High School campus.

There were few details immediately available. The incident occurred after school hours, and there was no indication students were hurt or otherwise involved.

Atlanta Police said they were not handling the scene, because it occurred on Atlanta Public Schools property.

An APS spokesman responded to inquiries saying they were waiting for information from the APS Chief of Police.