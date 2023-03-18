Search for missing man in Gunnison County after avalanche

The sheriff's office said it happened southwest of Marble, near Chair Mountain.

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — The search continues for a man who was caught in an avalanche in Gunnison County on Friday evening.

The Gunnison County Sheriff's Office said that around 5:52 p.m. on Friday, three men were caught in an avalanche southwest of Marble, near Chair Mountain.

The sheriff's office said two of the men were extricated and taken to the hospital for medical treatment. One of the men was transported by helicopter and the other was taken by ambulance after extricating himself from the backcountry.

The third man was not located, the sheiff's office said. The search for the man continues on Saturday morning. Multiple search and rescue crews are searching for the missing man.

This is a developing story. We will update this story once we get additional information.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.