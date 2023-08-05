Guns stolen from Covington police chief's vehicle, Newton County Sheriff's Office report says

Stacey Cotton, the Chief of Police in Covington, filed a report with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office on April 26.

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington police chief is one of the latest victims of a metro Atlanta car break-in. Guns, money, and other items were stolen, according to a report from the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Research shows that on average, a gun is stolen from a vehicle about every 15 minutes across the country. In most cases, the thieves target vehicles in the victim’s driveway.

Stacey Cotton, the Chief of Police in Covington, filed a report with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office on April 26. His address, including the street – where the car break-in happened, was redacted by the sheriff’s office. It states the break-in happened between April 24-26.

The incident report said the thieves hit both his personal truck and his city-issued SUV. The report didn’t state, which of the items were taken from either vehicle, but it included the following stolen items:

Small bag containing mag holster, chief’s badge, misc. keys, checks

$800

Chief's law enforcement wallet and badge

Department-issued firearm (Glock, G19) with 18 rounds

Department-issued firearm (Glock, G43) with seven rounds

The report stated the bag with the mag holster, chief’s badge, keys and checks was recovered and returned.

11Alive reached out to the Covington Police Department for a statement on Monday afternoon but due to the case being investigated by another agency, the public information officer said the chief wasn’t commenting right now on the details of the case.

The Newtown County Sheriff’s Office said in the past two weeks they’ve responded to 16 reported break-ins. They couldn’t confirm what, if anything was taken from each break-in as of Monday night.

Here is a list of the number of reports at each location:

1 – Mt. Mariah Road

1 – Anna Drive

1 – Stagg

1 – Woodlawn Ave

1 – Crossfire

1 – Cooper

1 – Highway 278

1 – Pebble Ridge

1 – Meadowbrook

3 – Eastwood Forrest

2 – Graystone

1 – Hunter Trace

1 – Salem Glenn

In Georgia, residents don't have to report a gun stolen or lost. Research shows that only 15 states require it. This can make it tough to get a true grip on how big of a problem it is.

Law enforcement said in many cases, it’s teenagers who roam the neighborhoods, pulling on door handles and looking for unlocked targets.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said there was no forced entry in Chief Cotton’s break-ins. It only takes thieves a couple of seconds to get in a vehicle, check the glove box, center console and under the seats before moving on to the next driveway.

Law enforcement said they often find guns stolen during quick thefts at scenes of violent crimes. It’s a reminder of the importance of not leaving guns and valuables in unlocked vehicles.