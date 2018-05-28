GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- It's been a year since Gwinnett County's Spc. Etienne J. Murphy was killed while on duty in Syria. The Army Ranger was killed in a vehicle rollover crash on May 26, 2017, just a couple of days before Memorial Day.

The 22-year-old was a part of the 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment on assignment for Operation Inherent Resolve.

In his death, he left behind a wife and two little boys. Family and friends described him as as someone with a warm heart.

"He spent his days constantly joking and making anyone who came across him smile. He did everything he set out to do in his career and life and although, his life was cut short, his name will never be forgotten," his obituary read in part.

On Memorial Day 2018, Murphy was inducted into the Gwinnett County Fallen Heroes Memorial.

It is a wall recognizing the wars which make up our country's history and under each war are the names of those who died.

From world wars to Vietnam and more recent battles.

On Memorial Day, these names and the stories behind them come into focus, Including Murphy.

His is the latest name unveiled on the Gwinnett County Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall.

The pain is still too raw for his family. Their reserved seats at today's ceremony remained empty.

Now he's remembered forever as his name is etched next to his fallen brothers and sisters. Vietnam War veteran Roger Ware took the time to come see Murphy's name on the wall after hearing of his passing in the news last year.

"He served with honor and of course he made the ultimate sacrifice and of course that is why we are here on memorial day," Ware said.

Anyone who wants to wants to pay tribute to Murphy can see his name at the wall located on the grounds of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville.

