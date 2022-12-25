Gwinnett County emergency lines overwhelmed, police ask to not call 911 for burst pipes

Police stress that it's important to keep emergency lines open.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the nation grapples with a wave of winter weather, emergency officials in Georgia are advising people to know when a situation warrants a call to 911.

Pipes bursting doesn't necessarily make the cut, according to Gwinnett County Police Department.

The agency said calls about pipe bursting throughout the county are overwhelming the 911 system.

"If you encounter a burst pipe, please DO NOT call 911, it is important that we keep these lines open for emergency calls," GCPD posted on social media. DeKalb County officials also posted similar messaging on Christmas Day, advising people to refrain from calling dispatchers unless there's an urgent emergency.

11Alive meteorologist Andrew Wilson is forecasting the potential for another pipe-freeze Sunday night with lows expected around 21 degrees.

As the metro area struggles with below-freezing temperatures - and eases into a warm-up - burst water pipes are now one of the major consequences being felt by places such as Delta Sky Lounge, Putt Shack, Lenox Square, Marietta Diner and residences across the metro.

The American Red Cross says in the wake of pipe issues to follow these steps: