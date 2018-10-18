GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County animal shelter has been placed under a seven-day quarantine after an illness outbreak left four dogs dead.

Officials said dogs at the shelter are being treated for Strep Zoo, a bacterial infection that affects the respiratory system.

Four dogs have died since Oct. 4, and another had to be euthanized after showing signs of the illness and rapidly declining health, officials said. Two more dogs have tested positive for the illness and the results of two additional dogs are pending.

Right now, shelter staff is giving antibiotics to all dogs in the shelter. Staff will also give the shelter a deep cleaning.

Streptococcus zooepidemicus, or Step Zoo, is carried by dogs in their upper respiratory tract, and can carry the disease without showing symptoms. In most cases, the dogs fall ill due to a trigger factor, like a significant stressful event. Infected dogs show symptoms similar to kennel cough, but the illness can be accompanied by sudden onset fever, sneezing, rapid, shallow breathing, tiredness and reluctance to eat. In a small number of cases, the disease has been known to be fatal to dogs within 24 hours of contracting the infection.

The illness does not affect cats, but because the shelter has to close, cat adoptions will also be halted for the next seven days.

Animal shelter staff is opening up a backup kennel for animals impounded during the closure. The backup kennel will be closed to the public, but animal photos will continue to be posted on the animal shelter website. Lost pets or owner reclaims are by appointment only.

The shelter will provide updates after the initial seven-day period.

