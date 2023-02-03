Gwinnett County bus driver accused of exposing himself at elementary school in front of children

The incident stems from Jan. 30 at Suwanee Elementary School.

Example video title will go here for this video

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A former Gwinnett County school bus driver was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly exposed and touched himself at an elementary school in Suwanee, according to arrest warrants.

Steven Wilkins, 63, was taken into custody and charged with several sex crimes -- including four counts of felony child molestation and four counts of misdemeanor public indecency in the incident that stemmed from Monday, Jan. 30, records show.

An arrest warrant for Wilkins shows the incident happened between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. along 3875 Smithtown Road in Suwanee, the address of Suwanee Elementary School.

The alleged acts were reported by a parent who voiced her concerns after what she detailed as "suspicious behavior" from Wilkins, Suwanee Elementary School Principal Mary B. Taylor said. The school resource officers instantly launched an investigation, which then led to his arrest.

Wilkins was immediately prevented from driving the bus after police learned of the accusations, and Wilkins subsequently resigned, the principal said.

In a letter to Suwanee Elementary School parents, Taylor called the news "unsettling" but explained that the safety and security of the students are of utmost importance.

"It is important to note, all GCPS employees, including the accused former employee, had to pass a criminal background check before they were hired," Taylor said. "If a potential employee fails a background check, they will not be hired."

Wilkins was released on a $9,600 bond amount, jail records show.