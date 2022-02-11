Gwinnett County church, community leaders holding school safety event

"We want to created a solution that is going to help our students have a great learning environment."

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — After a recent series of violent events at or nearby high school campuses in Gwinnett County, an event is being to discuss solutions.

Wednesday’s event is being hosted by New Mercies Christian Church where Lawrence Williams is the young adult and student pastor.



“Very honestly it breaks my heart because I understand it is interrupting the progress of these students, not just education-wise but it is interrupting their emotional and mental health,” said Williams.

He said his church planned to host the event in late November or December, but after a high school student was shot and killed last week near Norcross High School they quickly planned to host the event earlier.



Williams said the recent violence at or near Gwinnett schools cannot be ignored.



“What can we do to stop it?” Williams asked during an interview with 11Alive. “We don’t want to put a band-aid on anything. We don’t want a temporary fix. We want to created a solution that is going to help our students have a great learning environment.”



At the event New Mercies is hosting, Williams said the focus will be on helping students develop conflict resolution skills.



Parents, students and community members from around Gwinnett County are invited to attend. It was set for 7 p.m. The superintendent and police chief for Gwinnett County Schools and the Gwinnett County Police Chief are expected to participate, in addition to other community members.

