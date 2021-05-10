Gwinnett County commissioners approve pay raises for employees, first responders

Gwinnett County announced pay raises across the board to eligible employees, a decision that was just approved at a county commissioner's business meeting.

ATLANTA — It wasn't the winning Powerball jackpot, but one metro county found a way to give $5.8 million in raises.

Gwinnett County announced pay raises across the board to eligible employees, a decision that was just approved at a county commissioner's business meeting.

"We have to be able to stay competitive in a market where we are competing with the private sector," Commission Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said about the decision to give a 4% raise to all full-time employees.

She added that the benefit is two-fold, with the county retaining employees, showing them they're appreciated, and recruiting others.

Hendrickson also said that having a highly trained workforce is imperative.

The deal is even sweeter for first responders, who will receive another 4% raise on top, giving them a total 8% pay raise.

"We are trying every avenue we can to recruit more officers and then once we get them in the door, it's important to retain them. So, a pay increase of this sort may contribute to that," Gwinnett Chief of Police James D. McClure said.

Commissioners added that they are not just competing with the private sector but also with other jurisdictions.

The raise is backdated to Oct. 2. From then until Dec. 31, it will cost the county $5.8 million.