Residents, confederate groups file lawsuit against Gwinnett County after statue removed

According to court docs, the residents and groups are asking the county to restore the statue and pay for all damages that will come along with it.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Some Gwinnett County residents and confederate groups are suing the county for removing a Confederate memorial, according to court documents.

The statue lived at the Lawrenceville Square, which is outside the historic courthouse, from 1993 until it was taken down in 2021 where they put it in storage.

Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners allowed the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) to erect it there in the early 90's.

They voted in January of 2021 for the monument's removal. It was removed later that year.

One of the confederate groups said they conducted meetings and used the memorial to practice "Confederate Memorial Day."

Commissioner Kirkland Carden called the monument a symbol of "Lost Cause" ideology and that its removal was "a long time coming."

The monument itself is a broad stone slab, standing about five or six feet high with the inscription "1861-1865 Lest We Forget" on it.

"This stood for division, secession and hatred, and it has no place in modern day Gwinnett County," he said.

11Alive has reached out to county officials to for a statement in response to the lawsuit. The county has declined to comment due to the pending litigation.

