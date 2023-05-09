Here's how to help the families of the deadly Gwinnett County crash

Five teens died in the wreck on Labor Day. Now families are coping with the devastating loss.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Loved ones are left grieving after five teenagers died in an early-morning Labor Day crash in Gwinnett County.

They were all in a truck that went over the wall of the GA-316 skyway ramp to Interstate 85 on Monday, landing on the exit/feeder lane below that leads to Pleasant Hill Road.

Gwinnett County Police Department identified the teens Tuesday, adding that three attended Lakeside High School.

Though the crash is still under investigation, at least five families are now working to honor young lives and plan memorial services. Here's how the community can help.

Katie and Ashley Gaitan

Identified as sisters via an online fundraiser, 17-year-old Katie Gaitan Miranda and 16-year-old Ashley Gaitan have left a hole in their family.

The two attended Lakeside High School in DeKalb County, according to officials.

"We must forever acknowledge their legacy," Valeria Alvarez Ramos wrote on the fundraising page. "Again they didn't deserve to go like this but they a proper and beautiful goodbye."

People who would like to contribute to memorial services can do so here.

Coral Lorenzo

Also a student at Lakeside High, Coral Lorenzo-Rosario was one of the victims in the Labor Day crash.

A person who identifies as Lorenzo's best friend started a fundraiser for the 17-year-old's memorial. The hope is to cover any funeral expenses that the teen's parents may face.

"Coral's family and our entire community is grieving the loss of such an amazing person," Doris Batantou wrote on the fundraising page.

People who would like to contribute can do so here.

Abner Santana

Identified on the fundraising page as Abner Nathanael Amezquita, the 19-year-old was clearly beloved with donors commenting on his positive spirit with a sense of humor.

"Abner was such a bright and amazing person who always put his friends and family first," a commenter with the name Cherry Chung said on the page. "I have never met someone so kind, hardworking, funny, altruistic, and well-rounded."

The fundraising organizer, listed as Kelly Perez Santana, called him a cherished member of the family.

His family is now working to cover end-of-life costs. Those who would like to contribute can do so here.

Hung Nguyen

The family is hoping to raise memorial funds for the 18-year-old.

Hung Nguyen was one of the five teens who died in a Labor Day wreck. Donors described him as a loving soul.

His cousin, identified as Julie Cao on the fundraising page, said he leaves behind an older brother, his mother and his father.