GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police say one person is dead after a crash involving a school bus in Gwinnett County.

According to a Gwinnett County Police Department post shared just after 3 p.m., officers were called to the area of Pucketts Mill and Hamilton Mill roads. Police said two people who were on the bus who are being checked out by first-responders.

Gwinnett Schools spokesperson Bernard Watson said that the bus was transporting five special education students from Ivy Creek Elementary School. All of the students were OK and were able to go home.

Watson said the injuries involved the driver and a monitor. He said those injuries were considered minor.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle involved, an SUV, was killed.

Due to the congestion from the accident investigation, which is at an intersection not far to the north of I-85, police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

