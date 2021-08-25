Woman killed in Gwinnett County house fire

A neighbor told 11Alive they saw four children and one other adult running out of the home.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials are working to learn what led to a fire that left one woman dead in Gwinnett County early Wednesday morning.

It happened on Kennesaw Street in Buford just before 3 a.m., not too far from The Main Event Company and One Seventy Main space in town.

A neighbor told 11Alive they saw four children and another adult running out of the home. They are still working to learn the relationship between the children and adults in the home. For now, the children are with a neighbor.

Flames were coming out of the windows at the rear of this house when firefighters arrived at the 100 Block of Kennesaw St NE in Buford before 3AM. Blaze extinguished but one confirmed fatality. pic.twitter.com/wX3d5hlIMy — Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) August 25, 2021

Fire officials removed the woman's body from the home where the main level floor collapsed into the basement where she was.

Authorities are working to determine if the fire, smoke inhalation, or something else killed the woman.