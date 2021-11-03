Crews battle massive business fire near Buford

Smoke from the fire has closed Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in both directions on Wednesday morning.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County firefighters are working to learn what sparked the flames at a automotive business near Buford Wednesday morning.

Crews arrived at 9:42 a.m. to a building at 1450 Peachtree Blvd NE, officials said. The business is across from Peachtree Mobile Home Park, not far from Sugar Hill Church.

Authorities with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said crews pulled up to a find heavy fire.

Firefighters are on scene of a fire at an automotive shop in Buford. No injuries.

Peachtree Industrial Boulevard was shutdown in both directions to give crews access to a fire hydrant as they worked to douse the flames.

As of 12 p.m., crews were still in the area.